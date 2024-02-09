OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $43.93 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 396.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

