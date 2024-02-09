NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $950.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $849.45 and its 200-day moving average is $769.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.