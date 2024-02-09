NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194,380.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,556,726.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

