NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 95,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,971,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

