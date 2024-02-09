NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $209.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

