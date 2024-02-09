NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,258 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

