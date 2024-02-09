NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH
Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.