NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

