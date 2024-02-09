NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $342.68 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

