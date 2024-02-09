New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after buying an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after buying an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,287,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 123,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 935.94 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

