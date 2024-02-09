Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider David W. Boyer Sells 456 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $694,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.42 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.