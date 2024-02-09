Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,274 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,008,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83.

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.42 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

