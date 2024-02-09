Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $737.07 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $760.00. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $609.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.