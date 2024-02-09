Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

MC stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

