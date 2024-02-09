Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.05% of Paycor HCM worth $42,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after buying an additional 785,911 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $19,610,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock valued at $103,562,243. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $20.48 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

