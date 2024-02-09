JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 5th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $4,433,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

