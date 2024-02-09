Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

