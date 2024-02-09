Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 97,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

