Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Hormel Foods worth $36,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

