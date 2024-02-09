General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.