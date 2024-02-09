FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.24.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

