Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.