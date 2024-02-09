Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE EHC opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $84,700,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 37.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 140,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

