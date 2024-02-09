Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $103.34 and last traded at $103.11, with a volume of 1488994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

