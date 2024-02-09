Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.17.

NYSE EMR opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

