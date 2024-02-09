Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.17.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.