DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $119.30.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.