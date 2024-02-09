DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DoorDash Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:DASH opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $119.30.
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.