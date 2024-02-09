Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

HLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada cut HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

HLS stock opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.09. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$3.34 and a one year high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.52.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.12). HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of C$21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

