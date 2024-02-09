Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 68.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,488,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

