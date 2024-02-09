California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

