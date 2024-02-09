Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.