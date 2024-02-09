Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 318 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 in the last ninety days. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

