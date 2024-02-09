Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $448.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.