Amalgamated Bank Sells 171 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,260,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

