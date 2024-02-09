Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $166.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

