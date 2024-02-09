Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

