Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

