Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 87,989 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

