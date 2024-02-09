2,805 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

EXR stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.