Wedbush Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

