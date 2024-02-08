Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,136 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.91 and a 200-day moving average of $481.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $702.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

