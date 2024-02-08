Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

DIS opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

