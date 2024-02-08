Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,468 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uniti Group by 4,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,433,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uniti Group by 42,622.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 368,261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,085,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 201,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Uniti Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

