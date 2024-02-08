UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP John Pauls Sells 1,440 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

