Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TENB. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

