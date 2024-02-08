Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

