TD Cowen Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $129.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Institutional Trading of XPO

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $116.48 on Thursday. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 375.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.