SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.72 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

