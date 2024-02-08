Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col Sells 1,743 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of Saia stock opened at $536.02 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $556.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.29.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Saia
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
