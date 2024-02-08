Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col Sells 1,743 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $536.02 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $556.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

