Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Raised by Desjardins (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.01.

Shares of LB opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.23. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

