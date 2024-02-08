PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNM. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 736,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 388,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.